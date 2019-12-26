Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 1.15% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $53,564,746 worth of FDX, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:

FDX — last trade: $150.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/12/2019 John C. Inglis Director 600 $167.69 $100,614 09/27/2019 R. Brad Martin Director 1,750 $145.00 $253,750 11/01/2019 John A. Edwardson Director 10,000 $154.12 $1,541,250 12/20/2019 John A. Edwardson Director 10,000 $148.22 $1,482,200

And Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY), the #134 largest holding among components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,587,386 worth of COTY, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COTY is detailed in the table below:

COTY — last trade: $10.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/30/2019 Pierre Laubies Chief Executive Officer 262,000 $9.54 $2,499,952 08/30/2019 Olivier Goudet Director 50,000 $9.53 $476,380 09/05/2019 Fiona Hughes Chief Marketing Officer, CB 210,000 $9.81 $2,059,260

