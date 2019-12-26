Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 1.15% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $53,564,746 worth of FDX, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:
FDX — last trade: $150.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/12/2019
|John C. Inglis
|Director
|600
|$167.69
|$100,614
|09/27/2019
|R. Brad Martin
|Director
|1,750
|$145.00
|$253,750
|11/01/2019
|John A. Edwardson
|Director
|10,000
|$154.12
|$1,541,250
|12/20/2019
|John A. Edwardson
|Director
|10,000
|$148.22
|$1,482,200
And Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY), the #134 largest holding among components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,587,386 worth of COTY, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COTY is detailed in the table below:
COTY — last trade: $10.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/30/2019
|Pierre Laubies
|Chief Executive Officer
|262,000
|$9.54
|$2,499,952
|08/30/2019
|Olivier Goudet
|Director
|50,000
|$9.53
|$476,380
|09/05/2019
|Fiona Hughes
|Chief Marketing Officer, CB
|210,000
|$9.81
|$2,059,260
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.