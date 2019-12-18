Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), which makes up 0.19% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,435,040 worth of AAL, making it the #109 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AAL:

AAL — last trade: $28.28 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/05/2019 Michael J. Embler Director 4,000 $28.18 $112,720 08/29/2019 Robert D. Isom Jr. President 2,500 $26.34 $65,844 10/28/2019 James F. Albaugh Director 10,000 $31.41 $314,070

And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), the #129 largest holding among components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,482,566 worth of DISH, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DISH is detailed in the table below:

DISH — last trade: $34.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/07/2019 Charles W. Ergen Chairman 500,005 $31.45 $15,723,158 08/23/2019 James Defranco Executive Vice President 300,000 $31.18 $9,354,000

