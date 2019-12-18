Markets
AAL

Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), which makes up 0.19% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,435,040 worth of AAL, making it the #109 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AAL:

AAL — last trade: $28.28 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/05/2019 Michael J. Embler Director 4,000 $28.18 $112,720
08/29/2019 Robert D. Isom Jr. President 2,500 $26.34 $65,844
10/28/2019 James F. Albaugh Director 10,000 $31.41 $314,070

And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), the #129 largest holding among components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,482,566 worth of DISH, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DISH is detailed in the table below:

DISH — last trade: $34.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/05/2019 Michael J. Embler Director 4,000 $28.18 $112,720 08/07/2019 Charles W. Ergen Chairman 500,005 $31.45 $15,723,158
08/29/2019 Robert D. Isom Jr. President 2,500 $26.34 $65,844 08/23/2019 James Defranco Executive Vice President 300,000 $31.18 $9,354,000
10/28/2019 James F. Albaugh Director 10,000 $31.41 $314,070

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL DISH

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular