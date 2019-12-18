Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), which makes up 0.19% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,435,040 worth of AAL, making it the #109 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AAL:
AAL — last trade: $28.28 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2019
|Michael J. Embler
|Director
|4,000
|$28.18
|$112,720
|08/29/2019
|Robert D. Isom Jr.
|President
|2,500
|$26.34
|$65,844
|10/28/2019
|James F. Albaugh
|Director
|10,000
|$31.41
|$314,070
And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), the #129 largest holding among components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,482,566 worth of DISH, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DISH is detailed in the table below:
DISH — last trade: $34.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2019
|Michael J. Embler
|Director
|4,000
|$28.18
|$112,720
|08/07/2019
|Charles W. Ergen
|Chairman
|500,005
|$31.45
|$15,723,158
|08/29/2019
|Robert D. Isom Jr.
|President
|2,500
|$26.34
|$65,844
|08/23/2019
|James Defranco
|Executive Vice President
|300,000
|$31.18
|$9,354,000
|10/28/2019
|James F. Albaugh
|Director
|10,000
|$31.41
|$314,070
