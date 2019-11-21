Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), which makes up 0.75% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $31,988,128 worth of URI, making it the #35 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at URI:

URI — last trade: $148.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/22/2019 Donald C. Roof Director 5,000 $118.27 $591,362
07/24/2019 Jose B. Alvarez Director 238 $125.98 $29,983
08/19/2019 Filippo Passerini Director 2,000 $110.37 $220,749

And CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL), the #49 largest holding among components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $22,964,264 worth of CTL, which represents approximately 0.54% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CTL is detailed in the table below:

CTL — last trade: $14.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/23/2019 Jeffrey K. Storey President & CEO 50,000 $9.83 $491,480
05/23/2019 Indraneel Dev EVP and CFO 15,000 $9.81 $147,155
05/23/2019 T. Michael Glenn Director 20,000 $9.83 $196,600
05/30/2019 William Bruce Hanks Director 10,000 $10.63 $106,300

