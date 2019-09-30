Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), which makes up 0.09% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,189,491 worth of FLR, making it the #142 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FLR:

FLR — last trade: $18.56 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/09/2019 Alan L. Boeckmann Executive Chairman 16,000 $29.81 $476,960
05/13/2019 Carlos M. Hernandez Interim CEO 17,001 $29.52 $501,786

