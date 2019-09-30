Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), which makes up 0.09% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,189,491 worth of FLR, making it the #142 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FLR:
FLR — last trade: $18.56 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/09/2019
|Alan L. Boeckmann
|Executive Chairman
|16,000
|$29.81
|$476,960
|05/13/2019
|Carlos M. Hernandez
|Interim CEO
|17,001
|$29.52
|$501,786
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.