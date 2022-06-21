Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 5.20% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $460,404,231 worth of INTC, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:
INTC — last trade: $36.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/22/2022
|Patrick P. Gelsinger
|CEO
|5,600
|$44.27
|$247,891
|02/22/2022
|Omar Ishrak
|Director
|11,025
|$45.11
|$497,323
|05/03/2022
|David Zinsner
|EVP, CFO
|5,500
|$44.73
|$246,014
|05/02/2022
|Patrick P. Gelsinger
|CEO
|5,500
|$44.58
|$245,184
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), the #7 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $234,482,118 worth of GM, which represents approximately 2.65% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GM is detailed in the table below:
GM — last trade: $31.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/10/2022
|Patricia F. Russo
|Director
|6,000
|$50.61
|$303,660
|04/28/2022
|Paul A. Jacobson
|Executive Vice President & CFO
|35,000
|$38.79
|$1,357,650
|05/12/2022
|Wesley G. Bush
|Director
|10,000
|$35.23
|$352,300
