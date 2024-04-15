News & Insights

Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

April 15, 2024 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), which makes up 0.32% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,711,354 worth of D, making it the #78 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at D:

D — last trade: $48.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/04/2024 Robert M. Blue Chair, President and CEO 21,735 $45.91 $997,891
03/06/2024 Joseph M. Rigby Director 2,130 $46.94 $99,998

And Everest Group Ltd (Symbol: EG), the #131 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,477,005 worth of EG, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EG is detailed in the table below:

EG — last trade: $361.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/09/2024 Mark Kociancic EVP & CFO 1,000 $349.00 $349,000
02/09/2024 James Allan Williamson EVP, Chief Operating Officer 700 $352.50 $246,750

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
