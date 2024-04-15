Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), which makes up 0.32% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,711,354 worth of D, making it the #78 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at D:
D — last trade: $48.91 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2024
|Robert M. Blue
|Chair, President and CEO
|21,735
|$45.91
|$997,891
|03/06/2024
|Joseph M. Rigby
|Director
|2,130
|$46.94
|$99,998
And Everest Group Ltd (Symbol: EG), the #131 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,477,005 worth of EG, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EG is detailed in the table below:
EG — last trade: $361.81 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/09/2024
|Mark Kociancic
|EVP & CFO
|1,000
|$349.00
|$349,000
|02/09/2024
|James Allan Williamson
|EVP, Chief Operating Officer
|700
|$352.50
|$246,750
