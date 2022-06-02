Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS), which makes up 0.29% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $30,710,681 worth of VTRS, making it the #87 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VTRS:
VTRS — last trade: $12.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/15/2022
|W. Don Cornwell
|Director
|2,700
|$9.90
|$26,721
|03/15/2022
|Michael Goettler
|Chief Executive Officer
|50,352
|$9.87
|$496,773
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.