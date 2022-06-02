Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS), which makes up 0.29% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $30,710,681 worth of VTRS, making it the #87 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VTRS:

VTRS — last trade: $12.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/15/2022 W. Don Cornwell Director 2,700 $9.90 $26,721 03/15/2022 Michael Goettler Chief Executive Officer 50,352 $9.87 $496,773

