Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 13.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), which makes up 2.48% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $303,722,740 worth of GM, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GM:

GM — last trade: $39.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/10/2022 Patricia F. Russo Director 6,000 $50.61 $303,660 04/28/2022 Paul A. Jacobson Executive Vice President & CFO 35,000 $38.79 $1,357,650

And Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), the #36 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $88,457,836 worth of KMI, which represents approximately 0.72% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMI is detailed in the table below:

KMI — last trade: $19.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/08/2021 Robert F. Vagt Director 6,000 $16.34 $98,016 12/08/2021 Deborah Macdonald Director 10,000 $16.24 $162,400 12/08/2021 Gary Hultquist Director 13,000 $16.27 $211,497

