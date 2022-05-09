Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 13.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), which makes up 2.48% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $303,722,740 worth of GM, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GM:
GM — last trade: $39.58 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/10/2022
|Patricia F. Russo
|Director
|6,000
|$50.61
|$303,660
|04/28/2022
|Paul A. Jacobson
|Executive Vice President & CFO
|35,000
|$38.79
|$1,357,650
And Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), the #36 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $88,457,836 worth of KMI, which represents approximately 0.72% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMI is detailed in the table below:
KMI — last trade: $19.30 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/08/2021
|Robert F. Vagt
|Director
|6,000
|$16.34
|$98,016
|12/08/2021
|Deborah Macdonald
|Director
|10,000
|$16.24
|$162,400
|12/08/2021
|Gary Hultquist
|Director
|13,000
|$16.27
|$211,497
