Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), which makes up 1.91% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $231,747,281 worth of WBD, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WBD:
WBD — last trade: $18.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/27/2022
|Gunnar Wiedenfels
|Chief Financial Officer
|25,000
|$19.95
|$498,750
|04/27/2022
|David Zaslav
|Chief Executive Officer & Pres
|50,200
|$19.93
|$1,000,398
|04/28/2022
|Robert R. Bennett
|Director
|53,000
|$18.88
|$1,000,490
|04/28/2022
|David Leavy
|Chief Corp Affairs Officer
|6,866
|$18.33
|$125,854
And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV), the #26 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $122,366,349 worth of FISV, which represents approximately 1.01% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FISV is detailed in the table below:
FISV — last trade: $104.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/01/2021
|Denis Oleary
|Director
|15,700
|$99.35
|$1,559,795
|11/23/2021
|Frank Bisignano
|President and CEO
|10,401
|$96.02
|$998,679
|11/23/2021
|Denis Oleary
|Director
|10,400
|$95.99
|$998,296
|11/26/2021
|Harry Disimone
|Director
|1,000
|$97.21
|$97,210
