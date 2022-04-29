Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), which makes up 1.91% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $231,747,281 worth of WBD, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WBD:

WBD — last trade: $18.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/27/2022 Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer 25,000 $19.95 $498,750 04/27/2022 David Zaslav Chief Executive Officer & Pres 50,200 $19.93 $1,000,398 04/28/2022 Robert R. Bennett Director 53,000 $18.88 $1,000,490 04/28/2022 David Leavy Chief Corp Affairs Officer 6,866 $18.33 $125,854

And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV), the #26 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $122,366,349 worth of FISV, which represents approximately 1.01% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FISV is detailed in the table below:

FISV — last trade: $104.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/01/2021 Denis Oleary Director 15,700 $99.35 $1,559,795 11/23/2021 Frank Bisignano President and CEO 10,401 $96.02 $998,679 11/23/2021 Denis Oleary Director 10,400 $95.99 $998,296 11/26/2021 Harry Disimone Director 1,000 $97.21 $97,210

