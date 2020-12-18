Insiders Buy the Holdings of VIOV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), which makes up 0.60% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,477,149 worth of BBBY, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BBBY:
BBBY — last trade: $19.80 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/10/2020
|Ann Yerger
|Director
|6,000
|$8.29
|$49,740
|07/13/2020
|Sue Gove
|Director
|34,000
|$7.89
|$268,260
|11/02/2020
|Harriet Edelman
|Director
|7,500
|$19.94
|$149,550
|11/02/2020
|Joshua Schechter
|Director
|3,000
|$20.23
|$60,690
|11/11/2020
|Joshua Schechter
|Director
|1,500
|$19.86
|$29,798
And Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI), the #36 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,472,039 worth of OMI, which represents approximately 0.47% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OMI is detailed in the table below:
OMI — last trade: $28.16 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/10/2020
|Michael C. Riordan
|Director
|20,000
|$13.67
|$273,450
|08/07/2020
|Robert J. Henkel
|Director
|10,000
|$12.96
|$129,600
|08/07/2020
|Robert C. Sledd
|Director
|20,000
|$12.99
|$259,900
