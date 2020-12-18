Insiders Buy the Holdings of VIOV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), which makes up 0.60% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,477,149 worth of BBBY, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BBBY:

BBBY — last trade: $19.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/10/2020 Ann Yerger Director 6,000 $8.29 $49,740 07/13/2020 Sue Gove Director 34,000 $7.89 $268,260 11/02/2020 Harriet Edelman Director 7,500 $19.94 $149,550 11/02/2020 Joshua Schechter Director 3,000 $20.23 $60,690 11/11/2020 Joshua Schechter Director 1,500 $19.86 $29,798

And Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI), the #36 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,472,039 worth of OMI, which represents approximately 0.47% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OMI is detailed in the table below:

OMI — last trade: $28.16 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/10/2020 Michael C. Riordan Director 20,000 $13.67 $273,450 08/07/2020 Robert J. Henkel Director 10,000 $12.96 $129,600 08/07/2020 Robert C. Sledd Director 20,000 $12.99 $259,900

