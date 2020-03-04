Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of VIOV ETF

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (Symbol: IVR), which makes up 0.72% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,071,984 worth of IVR, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IVR:

IVR — last trade: $17.03 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/27/2020 David B. Lyle Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $16.82 $84,080
02/28/2020 Brian Norris CIO 4,000 $15.91 $63,660

And Cadence Bancorporation (Symbol: CADE), the #25 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), shows 10 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,317,587 worth of CADE, which represents approximately 0.54% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CADE is detailed in the table below:

CADE — last trade: $13.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/16/2019 J. Richard Fredericks Director 17,940 $17.96 $322,202
10/28/2019 Samuel M. Tortorici President & COO 6,500 $15.68 $101,920
10/28/2019 Paul B. Murphy Jr. Chairman and CEO 10,000 $15.88 $158,800
11/04/2019 Joseph W. Evans Director 20,000 $15.74 $314,800
12/19/2019 Precious W. Owodunni Director 904 $17.60 $15,915
12/19/2019 Virginia A. Hepner Director 1,020 $17.59 $17,948
12/19/2019 Kathy N. Waller Director 904 $17.60 $15,915
12/19/2019 Scott M. Stuart Director 1,809 $17.60 $31,834
12/19/2019 J. Richard Fredericks Director 1,775 $17.61 $31,250
01/27/2020 Marc J. Shapiro Director 25,000 $16.13 $403,250
01/28/2020 Joseph W. Evans Director 5,000 $16.06 $80,282
01/31/2020 Joseph W. Evans Director 5,000 $15.58 $77,900
02/27/2020 Jerry W. Powell EVP & General Counsel 5,000 $14.83 $74,138

