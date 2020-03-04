Insiders Buy the Holdings of VIOV ETF

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (Symbol: IVR), which makes up 0.72% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,071,984 worth of IVR, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IVR:
IVR — last trade: $17.03 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/27/2020
|David B. Lyle
|Chief Operating Officer
|5,000
|$16.82
|$84,080
|02/28/2020
|Brian Norris
|CIO
|4,000
|$15.91
|$63,660
And Cadence Bancorporation (Symbol: CADE), the #25 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), shows 10 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,317,587 worth of CADE, which represents approximately 0.54% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CADE is detailed in the table below:
CADE — last trade: $13.59 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/16/2019
|J. Richard Fredericks
|Director
|17,940
|$17.96
|$322,202
|10/28/2019
|Samuel M. Tortorici
|President & COO
|6,500
|$15.68
|$101,920
|10/28/2019
|Paul B. Murphy Jr.
|Chairman and CEO
|10,000
|$15.88
|$158,800
|11/04/2019
|Joseph W. Evans
|Director
|20,000
|$15.74
|$314,800
|12/19/2019
|Precious W. Owodunni
|Director
|904
|$17.60
|$15,915
|12/19/2019
|Virginia A. Hepner
|Director
|1,020
|$17.59
|$17,948
|12/19/2019
|Kathy N. Waller
|Director
|904
|$17.60
|$15,915
|12/19/2019
|Scott M. Stuart
|Director
|1,809
|$17.60
|$31,834
|12/19/2019
|J. Richard Fredericks
|Director
|1,775
|$17.61
|$31,250
|01/27/2020
|Marc J. Shapiro
|Director
|25,000
|$16.13
|$403,250
|01/28/2020
|Joseph W. Evans
|Director
|5,000
|$16.06
|$80,282
|01/31/2020
|Joseph W. Evans
|Director
|5,000
|$15.58
|$77,900
|02/27/2020
|Jerry W. Powell
|EVP & General Counsel
|5,000
|$14.83
|$74,138
