Insiders Buy the Holdings of VIOV ETF

Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB), which makes up 0.50% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,253,062 worth of KTB, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KTB:

KTB — last trade: $38.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/15/2019 Juliana L. Chugg Director 8,400 $29.96 $251,664 08/14/2019 Richard Carucci Director 9,000 $31.06 $279,499 08/22/2019 Richard Carucci Director 5,000 $33.15 $165,750

And Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA), the #71 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,606,186 worth of GVA, which represents approximately 0.36% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GVA is detailed in the table below:

GVA — last trade: $27.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/14/2019 Desai Jigisha Senior Vice President & CFO 1,556 $27.75 $43,179 08/20/2019 James Hildebrand Roberts Director, President & CEO 2,000 $27.90 $55,800 08/26/2019 Desai Jigisha Senior Vice President & CFO 1,000 $27.05 $27,050 11/18/2019 Desai Jigisha Senior Vice President & CFO 2,900 $26.00 $75,400

