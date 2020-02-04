Markets
KTB

Insiders Buy the Holdings of VIOV ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB), which makes up 0.50% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,253,062 worth of KTB, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KTB:

KTB — last trade: $38.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/15/2019 Juliana L. Chugg Director 8,400 $29.96 $251,664
08/14/2019 Richard Carucci Director 9,000 $31.06 $279,499
08/22/2019 Richard Carucci Director 5,000 $33.15 $165,750

And Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA), the #71 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,606,186 worth of GVA, which represents approximately 0.36% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GVA is detailed in the table below:

GVA — last trade: $27.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/14/2019 Desai Jigisha Senior Vice President & CFO 1,556 $27.75 $43,179
08/20/2019 James Hildebrand Roberts Director, President & CEO 2,000 $27.90 $55,800
08/26/2019 Desai Jigisha Senior Vice President & CFO 1,000 $27.05 $27,050
11/18/2019 Desai Jigisha Senior Vice President & CFO 2,900 $26.00 $75,400

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KTB GVA

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular