Insiders Buy the Holdings of VIOV ETF

Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB), which makes up 0.50% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,253,062 worth of KTB, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KTB:
KTB — last trade: $38.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/15/2019
|Juliana L. Chugg
|Director
|8,400
|$29.96
|$251,664
|08/14/2019
|Richard Carucci
|Director
|9,000
|$31.06
|$279,499
|08/22/2019
|Richard Carucci
|Director
|5,000
|$33.15
|$165,750
And Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA), the #71 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,606,186 worth of GVA, which represents approximately 0.36% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GVA is detailed in the table below:
GVA — last trade: $27.01 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/14/2019
|Desai Jigisha
|Senior Vice President & CFO
|1,556
|$27.75
|$43,179
|08/20/2019
|James Hildebrand Roberts
|Director, President & CEO
|2,000
|$27.90
|$55,800
|08/26/2019
|Desai Jigisha
|Senior Vice President & CFO
|1,000
|$27.05
|$27,050
|11/18/2019
|Desai Jigisha
|Senior Vice President & CFO
|2,900
|$26.00
|$75,400
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.