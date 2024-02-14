Insiders Buy the Holdings of VIOV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY), which makes up 0.28% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,035,544 worth of MRCY, making it the #110 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MRCY:
MRCY — last trade: $30.04 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/18/2023
|William L. Ballhaus
|President & CEO
|39,925
|$37.57
|$1,499,998
|08/18/2023
|Roger A. Krone
|Director
|15,000
|$38.50
|$577,524
|08/18/2023
|Howard L. Lance
|Director
|9,250
|$37.83
|$349,963
|08/18/2023
|JANA PARTNERS LLC
|Director
|50,000
|$38.05
|$1,902,500
|11/13/2023
|Orlando D. Carvalho
|Director
|35,000
|$33.83
|$1,184,045
|11/20/2023
|Partners Management, LP Jana
|Director
|259,922
|$33.42
|$8,685,692
|11/30/2023
|Partners Management, LP Jana
|Director
|245,964
|$33.46
|$8,229,417
|02/09/2024
|David E. Farnsworth
|EVP, CFO & Treasurer
|3,567
|$28.09
|$100,196
|02/09/2024
|Barry R. Nearhos
|Director
|3,500
|$27.15
|$95,025
|02/09/2024
|Howard L. Lance
|Director
|7,485
|$26.77
|$200,391
And Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE), the #130 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,684,432 worth of GPRE, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GPRE is detailed in the table below:
GPRE — last trade: $23.23 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/08/2023
|James D. Anderson
|Director
|2,500
|$23.20
|$58,000
|12/08/2023
|Todd A. Becker
|President and CEO
|5,419
|$23.08
|$125,071
|12/11/2023
|Todd A. Becker
|President and CEO
|960
|$24.68
|$23,693
