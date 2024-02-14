Insiders Buy the Holdings of VIOV ETF

News & Insights

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY), which makes up 0.28% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,035,544 worth of MRCY, making it the #110 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MRCY:

MRCY — last trade: $30.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/18/2023 William L. Ballhaus President & CEO 39,925 $37.57 $1,499,998
08/18/2023 Roger A. Krone Director 15,000 $38.50 $577,524
08/18/2023 Howard L. Lance Director 9,250 $37.83 $349,963
08/18/2023 JANA PARTNERS LLC Director 50,000 $38.05 $1,902,500
11/13/2023 Orlando D. Carvalho Director 35,000 $33.83 $1,184,045
11/20/2023 Partners Management, LP Jana Director 259,922 $33.42 $8,685,692
11/30/2023 Partners Management, LP Jana Director 245,964 $33.46 $8,229,417
02/09/2024 David E. Farnsworth EVP, CFO & Treasurer 3,567 $28.09 $100,196
02/09/2024 Barry R. Nearhos Director 3,500 $27.15 $95,025
02/09/2024 Howard L. Lance Director 7,485 $26.77 $200,391

And Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE), the #130 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,684,432 worth of GPRE, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GPRE is detailed in the table below:

GPRE — last trade: $23.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/08/2023 James D. Anderson Director 2,500 $23.20 $58,000
12/08/2023 Todd A. Becker President and CEO 5,419 $23.08 $125,071
12/11/2023 Todd A. Becker President and CEO 960 $24.68 $23,693

