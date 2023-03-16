Insiders Buy the Holdings of VIOO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO) shows an impressive 13.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS), which makes up 0.59% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,933,550 worth of SFBS, making it the #75 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SFBS:

SFBS — last trade: $57.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/21/2022 Thomas A. Broughton Chairman, President, and CEO 196 $69.97 $13,714 03/14/2023 James J. Filler Director 5,000 $56.13 $280,675

And Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP), the #81 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,292,716 worth of IOSP, which represents approximately 0.56% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at IOSP is detailed in the table below:

IOSP — last trade: $99.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/05/2022 David B. Jones SVP, GC & CCO 752 $107.99 $81,208 03/02/2023 David B. Jones SVP, GC & CCO 459 $108.98 $50,022 03/03/2023 Leslie J. Parrette Director 450 $111.35 $50,108 03/07/2023 Corbin Barnes SVP, Corporate Dev and IR 1,250 $106.00 $132,500

