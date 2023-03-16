Insiders Buy the Holdings of VIOO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO) shows an impressive 13.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS), which makes up 0.59% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,933,550 worth of SFBS, making it the #75 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SFBS:
SFBS — last trade: $57.60 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/21/2022
|Thomas A. Broughton
|Chairman, President, and CEO
|196
|$69.97
|$13,714
|03/14/2023
|James J. Filler
|Director
|5,000
|$56.13
|$280,675
And Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP), the #81 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,292,716 worth of IOSP, which represents approximately 0.56% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at IOSP is detailed in the table below:
IOSP — last trade: $99.81 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/05/2022
|David B. Jones
|SVP, GC & CCO
|752
|$107.99
|$81,208
|03/02/2023
|David B. Jones
|SVP, GC & CCO
|459
|$108.98
|$50,022
|03/03/2023
|Leslie J. Parrette
|Director
|450
|$111.35
|$50,108
|03/07/2023
|Corbin Barnes
|SVP, Corporate Dev and IR
|1,250
|$106.00
|$132,500
