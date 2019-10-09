Insiders Buy the Holdings of VHT ETF

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), which makes up 1.12% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $111,806,650 worth of BIIB, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BIIB:
BIIB — last trade: $221.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/01/2019
|Michel Vounatsos
|Chief Executive Officer
|4,351
|$231.48
|$1,007,169
|05/02/2019
|Alexander J. Denner
|Director
|118,342
|$229.94
|$27,211,824
And Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN), the #154 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,583,110 worth of BHVN, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BHVN is detailed in the table below:
BHVN — last trade: $40.86 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/26/2019
|Vlad Coric
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,000
|$40.22
|$201,100
|06/27/2019
|James Engelhart
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,500
|$43.05
|$107,625
|06/27/2019
|Robert Berman
|Chief Medical Officer
|2,500
|$42.30
|$105,750
|08/20/2019
|Gregory Bailey
|Director
|5,000
|$37.65
|$188,250
