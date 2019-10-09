Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of VHT ETF

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), which makes up 1.12% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $111,806,650 worth of BIIB, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BIIB:

BIIB — last trade: $221.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/01/2019 Michel Vounatsos Chief Executive Officer 4,351 $231.48 $1,007,169
05/02/2019 Alexander J. Denner Director 118,342 $229.94 $27,211,824

And Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN), the #154 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,583,110 worth of BHVN, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BHVN is detailed in the table below:

BHVN — last trade: $40.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/26/2019 John W. Childs Director 10,000 $40.37 $403,700
06/26/2019 Vlad Coric Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $40.22 $201,100
06/27/2019 James Engelhart Chief Financial Officer 2,500 $43.05 $107,625
06/27/2019 Robert Berman Chief Medical Officer 2,500 $42.30 $105,750
08/20/2019 Gregory Bailey Director 5,000 $37.65 $188,250

