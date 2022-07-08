Insiders Buy the Holdings of VHT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), which makes up 8.48% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,571,102,194 worth of UNH, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNH:

UNH — last trade: $514.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/22/2022 Paul R. Garcia Director 2,146 $464.97 $997,817 05/26/2022 Frederick William McNabb III Director 89 $504.32 $44,884

And Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS), the #63 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $40,613,200 worth of VTRS, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VTRS is detailed in the table below:

VTRS — last trade: $10.42 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/15/2022 W. Don Cornwell Director 2,700 $9.90 $26,721 03/15/2022 Michael Goettler Chief Executive Officer 50,352 $9.87 $496,773

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.