Insiders Buy the Holdings of VHT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), which makes up 8.48% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,571,102,194 worth of UNH, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNH:
UNH — last trade: $514.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/22/2022
|Paul R. Garcia
|Director
|2,146
|$464.97
|$997,817
|05/26/2022
|Frederick William McNabb III
|Director
|89
|$504.32
|$44,884
And Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS), the #63 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $40,613,200 worth of VTRS, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VTRS is detailed in the table below:
VTRS — last trade: $10.42 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/15/2022
|W. Don Cornwell
|Director
|2,700
|$9.90
|$26,721
|03/15/2022
|Michael Goettler
|Chief Executive Officer
|50,352
|$9.87
|$496,773
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.