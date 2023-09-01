Insiders Buy the Holdings of VFH ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), which makes up 1.60% of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), has seen 10 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $151,262,297 worth of SCHW, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SCHW:
SCHW — last trade: $59.15 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/15/2023
|Stephen A. Ellis
|Director
|34,387
|$58.26
|$2,003,325
|03/16/2023
|Mark A. Goldfarb
|Director
|4,000
|$58.37
|$233,468
|03/14/2023
|Stephen A. Ellis
|Director
|6,757
|$56.08
|$378,928
|03/14/2023
|Walter W. Bettinger
|Co-Chairman and CEO
|50,000
|$59.31
|$2,965,500
|03/14/2023
|Peter B. Crawford
|MD and CFO
|5,000
|$57.96
|$289,780
|03/14/2023
|John K. Adams Jr.
|Director
|5,000
|$59.31
|$296,550
|03/14/2023
|Todd M. Ricketts
|Director
|10,000
|$56.79
|$567,862
|03/14/2023
|Richard A. Wurster
|President
|5,000
|$57.28
|$286,396
|03/17/2023
|Richard A. Wurster
|President
|2,000
|$54.39
|$108,773
|03/17/2023
|Gerri Martin-flickinger
|Director
|3,700
|$54.16
|$200,396
|03/17/2023
|Bernard J. Clark
|MD, Head of Adivsor Services
|5,000
|$54.83
|$274,154
|03/28/2023
|Marianne Catherine Brown
|Director
|5,000
|$53.47
|$267,340
And Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), the #40 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $56,144,844 worth of FIS, which represents approximately 0.59% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FIS is detailed in the table below:
FIS — last trade: $55.86 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/17/2023
|Ellen R. Alemany
|Director
|783
|$57.24
|$44,819
|04/17/2023
|Jeffrey A. Goldstein
|Director
|958
|$57.24
|$54,836
|07/17/2023
|Jeffrey A. Goldstein
|Director
|929
|$58.82
|$54,644
|07/17/2023
|Ellen R. Alemany
|Director
|760
|$58.82
|$44,703
