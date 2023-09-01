News & Insights

Insiders Buy the Holdings of VFH ETF

September 01, 2023 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), which makes up 1.60% of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), has seen 10 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $151,262,297 worth of SCHW, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SCHW:

SCHW — last trade: $59.15 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/15/2023 Stephen A. Ellis Director 34,387 $58.26 $2,003,325
03/16/2023 Mark A. Goldfarb Director 4,000 $58.37 $233,468
03/14/2023 Stephen A. Ellis Director 6,757 $56.08 $378,928
03/14/2023 Walter W. Bettinger Co-Chairman and CEO 50,000 $59.31 $2,965,500
03/14/2023 Peter B. Crawford MD and CFO 5,000 $57.96 $289,780
03/14/2023 John K. Adams Jr. Director 5,000 $59.31 $296,550
03/14/2023 Todd M. Ricketts Director 10,000 $56.79 $567,862
03/14/2023 Richard A. Wurster President 5,000 $57.28 $286,396
03/17/2023 Richard A. Wurster President 2,000 $54.39 $108,773
03/17/2023 Gerri Martin-flickinger Director 3,700 $54.16 $200,396
03/17/2023 Bernard J. Clark MD, Head of Adivsor Services 5,000 $54.83 $274,154
03/28/2023 Marianne Catherine Brown Director 5,000 $53.47 $267,340

And Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), the #40 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $56,144,844 worth of FIS, which represents approximately 0.59% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FIS is detailed in the table below:

FIS — last trade: $55.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/17/2023 Ellen R. Alemany Director 783 $57.24 $44,819
04/17/2023 Jeffrey A. Goldstein Director 958 $57.24 $54,836
07/17/2023 Jeffrey A. Goldstein Director 929 $58.82 $54,644
07/17/2023 Ellen R. Alemany Director 760 $58.82 $44,703

