Insiders Buy the Holdings of VFH ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Financials ETF (Symbol: VFH) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Markel Group Inc (Symbol: MKL), which makes up 0.34% of the Vanguard Financials ETF (Symbol: VFH), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $29,698,243 worth of MKL, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MKL:

MKL — last trade: $1498.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/17/2023 Greta J. Harris Director 400 $1327.99 $531,197 02/16/2023 Diane Leopold Director 150 $1339.00 $200,850 04/28/2023 A. Lynne Puckett Director 75 $1340.66 $100,550 05/04/2023 Morgan E. Housel Director 19 $1330.70 $25,283 05/02/2023 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Chief Executive Officer 50 $1359.93 $67,996 05/24/2023 Lawrence A. Cunningham Director 50 $1336.25 $66,812 08/04/2023 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Chief Executive Officer 100 $1479.47 $147,947

And Nasdaq OMX Group (Symbol: NDAQ), the #59 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Financials ETF (Symbol: VFH), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $26,517,198 worth of NDAQ, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NDAQ is detailed in the table below:

NDAQ — last trade: $50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/13/2023 Steven D. Black Director 4,000 $51.46 $205,840 07/31/2023 Adena T. Friedman Chair and CEO 10,000 $51.00 $510,000

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Calendar

 ELVT Historical Stock Prices

 MNP Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.