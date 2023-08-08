Insiders Buy the Holdings of VFH ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Financials ETF (Symbol: VFH) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Markel Group Inc (Symbol: MKL), which makes up 0.34% of the Vanguard Financials ETF (Symbol: VFH), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $29,698,243 worth of MKL, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MKL:
MKL — last trade: $1498.75 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/17/2023
|Greta J. Harris
|Director
|400
|$1327.99
|$531,197
|02/16/2023
|Diane Leopold
|Director
|150
|$1339.00
|$200,850
|04/28/2023
|A. Lynne Puckett
|Director
|75
|$1340.66
|$100,550
|05/04/2023
|Morgan E. Housel
|Director
|19
|$1330.70
|$25,283
|05/02/2023
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Chief Executive Officer
|50
|$1359.93
|$67,996
|05/24/2023
|Lawrence A. Cunningham
|Director
|50
|$1336.25
|$66,812
|08/04/2023
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Chief Executive Officer
|100
|$1479.47
|$147,947
And Nasdaq OMX Group (Symbol: NDAQ), the #59 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Financials ETF (Symbol: VFH), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $26,517,198 worth of NDAQ, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NDAQ is detailed in the table below:
NDAQ — last trade: $50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/13/2023
|Steven D. Black
|Director
|4,000
|$51.46
|$205,840
|07/31/2023
|Adena T. Friedman
|Chair and CEO
|10,000
|$51.00
|$510,000
