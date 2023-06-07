News & Insights

Insiders Buy the Holdings of VFH ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), which makes up 0.36% of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $30,367,720 worth of BRO, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BRO:

BRO — last trade: $63.79 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/10/2023 Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Director 3,400 $57.92 $196,928
03/15/2023 James Charles Hays Director 5,000 $53.50 $267,500

And KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY), the #66 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $18,987,983 worth of KEY, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KEY is detailed in the table below:

KEY — last trade: $10.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/14/2023 Ruth Ann M. Gillis Director 2,000 $12.95 $25,900
04/21/2023 Victor B. Alexander Head of Consumer Bank 8,500 $11.83 $100,555
05/03/2023 Andrew J. Paine III Head of Institutional Bank 75,000 $9.78 $733,500

