Insiders Buy the Holdings of VFH ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), which makes up 0.36% of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $30,367,720 worth of BRO, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BRO:
BRO — last trade: $63.79 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/10/2023
|Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III
|Director
|3,400
|$57.92
|$196,928
|03/15/2023
|James Charles Hays
|Director
|5,000
|$53.50
|$267,500
And KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY), the #66 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $18,987,983 worth of KEY, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KEY is detailed in the table below:
KEY — last trade: $10.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2023
|Ruth Ann M. Gillis
|Director
|2,000
|$12.95
|$25,900
|04/21/2023
|Victor B. Alexander
|Head of Consumer Bank
|8,500
|$11.83
|$100,555
|05/03/2023
|Andrew J. Paine III
|Head of Institutional Bank
|75,000
|$9.78
|$733,500
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
DWA Options Chain
JAKK market cap history
BMEZ Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.