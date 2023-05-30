News & Insights

Insiders Buy the Holdings of VFH ETF

May 30, 2023 — 09:51 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), which makes up 0.14% of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,534,269 worth of FHN, making it the #93 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FHN:

FHN — last trade: $10.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/04/2023 Colin V. Reed Director 25,138 $9.96 $250,405
05/04/2023 Wendy P. Davidson Director 10,000 $10.09 $100,898
05/10/2023 Rosa Sugranes Director 1,948 $10.22 $19,905
05/12/2023 William H. Fenstermaker Director 2,950 $9.56 $28,190
05/19/2023 Vicki R. Palmer Director 2,000 $11.02 $22,041

And Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), the #111 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,515,144 worth of ZION, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ZION is detailed in the table below:

ZION — last trade: $28.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/28/2023 Scott J. McLean President 37,000 $27.44 $1,015,280
05/01/2023 Paul E. Burdiss Executive Vice President 20,000 $27.42 $548,435
05/04/2023 Rebecca K. Robinson Executive Vice President 10,000 $20.38 $203,780
05/04/2023 Claire A. Huang Director 24,000 $20.01 $480,282

