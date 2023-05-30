Insiders Buy the Holdings of VFH ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), which makes up 0.14% of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,534,269 worth of FHN, making it the #93 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FHN:
FHN — last trade: $10.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/04/2023
|Colin V. Reed
|Director
|25,138
|$9.96
|$250,405
|05/04/2023
|Wendy P. Davidson
|Director
|10,000
|$10.09
|$100,898
|05/10/2023
|Rosa Sugranes
|Director
|1,948
|$10.22
|$19,905
|05/12/2023
|William H. Fenstermaker
|Director
|2,950
|$9.56
|$28,190
|05/19/2023
|Vicki R. Palmer
|Director
|2,000
|$11.02
|$22,041
And Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), the #111 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,515,144 worth of ZION, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ZION is detailed in the table below:
ZION — last trade: $28.66 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/28/2023
|Scott J. McLean
|President
|37,000
|$27.44
|$1,015,280
|05/01/2023
|Paul E. Burdiss
|Executive Vice President
|20,000
|$27.42
|$548,435
|05/04/2023
|Rebecca K. Robinson
|Executive Vice President
|10,000
|$20.38
|$203,780
|05/04/2023
|Claire A. Huang
|Director
|24,000
|$20.01
|$480,282
