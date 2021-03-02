Insiders Buy the Holdings of VDE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE) shows an impressive 19.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV), which makes up 0.61% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $32,740,354 worth of OVV, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OVV:
OVV — last trade: $24.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/08/2020
|Douglas James Suttles
|President & CEO
|2,000
|$9.47
|$18,950
|09/23/2020
|Douglas James Suttles
|President & CEO
|1,200
|$8.50
|$10,200
|10/02/2020
|Rachel Maureen Moore
|EVP, Corporate Services
|6,000
|$7.42
|$44,520
And Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE), the #65 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,735,504 worth of GPRE, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GPRE is detailed in the table below:
GPRE — last trade: $25.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/22/2020
|Todd A. Becker
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$14.72
|$73,605
|09/23/2020
|James D. Anderson
|Director
|2,415
|$14.68
|$35,450
