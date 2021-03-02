Insiders Buy the Holdings of VDE ETF

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE) shows an impressive 19.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV), which makes up 0.61% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $32,740,354 worth of OVV, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OVV:

OVV — last trade: $24.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/08/2020 Douglas James Suttles President & CEO 2,000 $9.47 $18,950
09/23/2020 Douglas James Suttles President & CEO 1,200 $8.50 $10,200
10/02/2020 Rachel Maureen Moore EVP, Corporate Services 6,000 $7.42 $44,520

And Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE), the #65 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,735,504 worth of GPRE, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GPRE is detailed in the table below:

GPRE — last trade: $25.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/22/2020 Todd A. Becker President and CEO 5,000 $14.72 $73,605
09/23/2020 James D. Anderson Director 2,415 $14.68 $35,450

