Insiders Buy the Holdings of VDE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) shows an impressive 13.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), which makes up 5.55% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $184,649,281 worth of KMI, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMI:
KMI — last trade: $14.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/28/2020
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$14.14
|$4,241,610
|08/20/2020
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|373,233
|$14.09
|$5,259,674
|08/31/2020
|William A. Smith
|Director
|7,000
|$13.96
|$97,685
And Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV), the #37 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $16,098,590 worth of OVV, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OVV is detailed in the table below:
OVV — last trade: $12.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/11/2020
|Douglas James Suttles
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,000
|$8.75
|$17,500
|09/08/2020
|Douglas James Suttles
|President & CEO
|2,000
|$9.47
|$18,950
|09/23/2020
|Douglas James Suttles
|President & CEO
|1,200
|$8.50
|$10,200
|10/02/2020
|Rachel Maureen Moore
|EVP, Corporate Services
|6,000
|$7.42
|$44,520
