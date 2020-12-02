Insiders Buy the Holdings of VDE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) shows an impressive 13.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), which makes up 5.55% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $184,649,281 worth of KMI, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMI:

KMI — last trade: $14.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/28/2020 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $14.14 $4,241,610 08/20/2020 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 373,233 $14.09 $5,259,674 08/31/2020 William A. Smith Director 7,000 $13.96 $97,685

And Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV), the #37 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $16,098,590 worth of OVV, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OVV is detailed in the table below:

OVV — last trade: $12.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/11/2020 Douglas James Suttles Chief Executive Officer 2,000 $8.75 $17,500 09/08/2020 Douglas James Suttles President & CEO 2,000 $9.47 $18,950 09/23/2020 Douglas James Suttles President & CEO 1,200 $8.50 $10,200 10/02/2020 Rachel Maureen Moore EVP, Corporate Services 6,000 $7.42 $44,520

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.