Markets
KMI

Insiders Buy the Holdings of VDE ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) shows an impressive 13.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), which makes up 5.55% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $184,649,281 worth of KMI, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMI:

KMI — last trade: $14.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/28/2020 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $14.14 $4,241,610
08/20/2020 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 373,233 $14.09 $5,259,674
08/31/2020 William A. Smith Director 7,000 $13.96 $97,685

And Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV), the #37 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $16,098,590 worth of OVV, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OVV is detailed in the table below:

OVV — last trade: $12.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/11/2020 Douglas James Suttles Chief Executive Officer 2,000 $8.75 $17,500
09/08/2020 Douglas James Suttles President & CEO 2,000 $9.47 $18,950
09/23/2020 Douglas James Suttles President & CEO 1,200 $8.50 $10,200
10/02/2020 Rachel Maureen Moore EVP, Corporate Services 6,000 $7.42 $44,520

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KMI OVV

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular