Insiders Buy the Holdings of VDE ETF

Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC), which makes up 0.09% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,396,016 worth of RRC, making it the #67 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RRC:
RRC — last trade: $4.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/01/2019
|Mark Scucchi
|SVP & CFO
|9,483
|$5.27
|$49,976
|08/01/2019
|Mark Scucchi
|SVP & CFO
|8,791
|$5.69
|$49,999
|08/27/2019
|Margaret K. Dorman
|Director
|20,500
|$3.40
|$69,700
