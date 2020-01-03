Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of VDE ETF

Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC), which makes up 0.09% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,396,016 worth of RRC, making it the #67 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RRC:

RRC — last trade: $4.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/01/2019 Mark Scucchi SVP & CFO 9,483 $5.27 $49,976
08/01/2019 Mark Scucchi SVP & CFO 8,791 $5.69 $49,999
08/27/2019 Margaret K. Dorman Director 20,500 $3.40 $69,700

