Insiders Buy the Holdings of VDE ETF

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), which makes up 0.08% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,952,388 worth of CHK, making it the #71 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHK:

CHK — last trade: $0.8163 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/06/2019 R. Brad Martin Director 250,000 $0.85 $213,000 11/06/2019 Robert D. Lawler CEO 50,000 $0.91 $45,740 11/14/2019 William M. Buergler SVP & Chief Accounting Officer 70,681 $0.71 $50,056 12/06/2019 Thomas L. Ryan Director 200,000 $0.75 $150,000

