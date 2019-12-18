Insiders Buy the Holdings of VDE ETF

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), which makes up 0.08% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,952,388 worth of CHK, making it the #71 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHK:
CHK — last trade: $0.8163 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/06/2019
|R. Brad Martin
|Director
|250,000
|$0.85
|$213,000
|11/06/2019
|Robert D. Lawler
|CEO
|50,000
|$0.91
|$45,740
|11/14/2019
|William M. Buergler
|SVP & Chief Accounting Officer
|70,681
|$0.71
|$50,056
|12/06/2019
|Thomas L. Ryan
|Director
|200,000
|$0.75
|$150,000
