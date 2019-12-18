Markets
VDE

Insiders Buy the Holdings of VDE ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), which makes up 0.08% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,952,388 worth of CHK, making it the #71 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHK:

CHK — last trade: $0.8163 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/06/2019 R. Brad Martin Director 250,000 $0.85 $213,000
11/06/2019 Robert D. Lawler CEO 50,000 $0.91 $45,740
11/14/2019 William M. Buergler SVP & Chief Accounting Officer 70,681 $0.71 $50,056
12/06/2019 Thomas L. Ryan Director 200,000 $0.75 $150,000

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VDE CHK

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular