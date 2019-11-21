Insiders Buy the Holdings of VDE ETF

Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), which makes up 0.18% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,278,820 worth of ETRN, making it the #42 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ETRN:
ETRN — last trade: $9.68 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/01/2019
|Margaret K. Dorman
|Director
|7,750
|$16.11
|$124,852
|08/01/2019
|Thomas F. Karam
|Chairman and CEO
|100,000
|$16.11
|$1,611,000
|08/02/2019
|Thomas F. Karam
|Chairman and CEO
|100,000
|$16.39
|$1,639,000
|08/05/2019
|Kirk R. Oliver
|Sr VP & CFO
|13,700
|$16.10
|$220,613
|11/07/2019
|Margaret K. Dorman
|Director
|7,000
|$12.25
|$85,750
And Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC), the #67 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,512,519 worth of RRC, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RRC is detailed in the table below:
RRC — last trade: $3.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/01/2019
|Margaret K. Dorman
|Director
|7,750
|$16.11
|$124,852
|08/01/2019
|Mark Scucchi
|SVP & CFO
|9,483
|$5.27
|$49,976
|08/01/2019
|Thomas F. Karam
|Chairman and CEO
|100,000
|$16.11
|$1,611,000
|08/01/2019
|Mark Scucchi
|SVP & CFO
|8,791
|$5.69
|$49,999
|08/02/2019
|Thomas F. Karam
|Chairman and CEO
|100,000
|$16.39
|$1,639,000
|08/27/2019
|Margaret K. Dorman
|Director
|20,500
|$3.40
|$69,700
|08/05/2019
|Kirk R. Oliver
|Sr VP & CFO
|13,700
|$16.10
|$220,613
|11/07/2019
|Margaret K. Dorman
|Director
|7,000
|$12.25
|$85,750
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.