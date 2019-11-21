Insiders Buy the Holdings of VDE ETF

Markets
Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), which makes up 0.18% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,278,820 worth of ETRN, making it the #42 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ETRN:

ETRN — last trade: $9.68 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/01/2019 Margaret K. Dorman Director 7,750 $16.11 $124,852
08/01/2019 Thomas F. Karam Chairman and CEO 100,000 $16.11 $1,611,000
08/02/2019 Thomas F. Karam Chairman and CEO 100,000 $16.39 $1,639,000
08/05/2019 Kirk R. Oliver Sr VP & CFO 13,700 $16.10 $220,613
11/07/2019 Margaret K. Dorman Director 7,000 $12.25 $85,750

And Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC), the #67 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,512,519 worth of RRC, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RRC is detailed in the table below:

RRC — last trade: $3.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

