Insiders Buy the Holdings of VDC ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC), which makes up 0.15% of the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,093,786 worth of WDFC, making it the #69 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WDFC:

WDFC — last trade: $162.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/04/2022 Eric Etchart Director 500 $177.60 $88,800 10/26/2022 Steven A. Brass President and CEO 632 $158.16 $99,957

And Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF), the #78 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,358,844 worth of HLF, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HLF is detailed in the table below:

HLF — last trade: $14.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/09/2022 Alan W. Lefevre Director 8,000 $12.70 $101,600 12/09/2022 Michael Johnson Chairman & interim CEO 19,675 $12.69 $249,646 12/09/2022 Henry C. Wang EVP, General Counsel 2,500 $12.74 $31,841 12/09/2022 John Tartol Director 7,800 $12.78 $99,659

