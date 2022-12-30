Insiders Buy the Holdings of VDC ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC), which makes up 0.15% of the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,093,786 worth of WDFC, making it the #69 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WDFC:
WDFC — last trade: $162.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/04/2022
|Eric Etchart
|Director
|500
|$177.60
|$88,800
|10/26/2022
|Steven A. Brass
|President and CEO
|632
|$158.16
|$99,957
And Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF), the #78 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,358,844 worth of HLF, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HLF is detailed in the table below:
HLF — last trade: $14.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/09/2022
|Alan W. Lefevre
|Director
|8,000
|$12.70
|$101,600
|12/09/2022
|Michael Johnson
|Chairman & interim CEO
|19,675
|$12.69
|$249,646
|12/09/2022
|Henry C. Wang
|EVP, General Counsel
|2,500
|$12.74
|$31,841
|12/09/2022
|John Tartol
|Director
|7,800
|$12.78
|$99,659
