Insiders Buy the Holdings of VBR ETF

Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), which makes up 0.25% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $65,677,117 worth of SEE, making it the #86 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SEE:

SEE — last trade: $26.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/07/2019 James M. Sullivan Senior VP & CFO 5,000 $38.75 $193,750
11/08/2019 Edward L. Doheny II President and CEO 5,000 $39.90 $199,520
02/14/2020 Patrick Duff Director 15,000 $35.00 $525,000
02/25/2020 Edward L. Doheny II President and CEO 7,500 $33.45 $250,875
03/05/2020 James M. Sullivan Senior VP & CFO 5,000 $29.50 $147,500
03/05/2020 Emile Z. Chammas Senior Vice President 7,500 $29.85 $223,869
03/09/2020 Jerry R. Whitaker Director 2,000 $28.34 $56,671

And Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS), the #116 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $60,001,574 worth of FLS, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FLS is detailed in the table below:

FLS — last trade: $28.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/24/2020 Sujeet Chand Director 1,000 $43.88 $43,879
03/09/2020 Sanjay Chowbey President, AMSS 500 $30.38 $15,190

