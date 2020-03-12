Insiders Buy the Holdings of VBR ETF

Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), which makes up 0.25% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $65,677,117 worth of SEE, making it the #86 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SEE:
SEE — last trade: $26.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/07/2019
|James M. Sullivan
|Senior VP & CFO
|5,000
|$38.75
|$193,750
|11/08/2019
|Edward L. Doheny II
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$39.90
|$199,520
|02/14/2020
|Patrick Duff
|Director
|15,000
|$35.00
|$525,000
|02/25/2020
|Edward L. Doheny II
|President and CEO
|7,500
|$33.45
|$250,875
|03/05/2020
|James M. Sullivan
|Senior VP & CFO
|5,000
|$29.50
|$147,500
|03/05/2020
|Emile Z. Chammas
|Senior Vice President
|7,500
|$29.85
|$223,869
|03/09/2020
|Jerry R. Whitaker
|Director
|2,000
|$28.34
|$56,671
And Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS), the #116 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $60,001,574 worth of FLS, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FLS is detailed in the table below:
FLS — last trade: $28.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/24/2020
|Sujeet Chand
|Director
|1,000
|$43.88
|$43,879
|03/09/2020
|Sanjay Chowbey
|President, AMSS
|500
|$30.38
|$15,190
