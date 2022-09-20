Insiders Buy the Holdings of VBR ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), which makes up 0.48% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $213,484,171 worth of CHK, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHK:
CHK — last trade: $102.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/16/2022
|Joshua J. Viets
|EVP & COO
|2,450
|$84.41
|$206,807
|06/23/2022
|Joshua J. Viets
|EVP & COO
|1,700
|$75.19
|$127,820
|06/24/2022
|Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr.
|President and CEO
|3,000
|$82.04
|$246,126
|06/27/2022
|Michael Wichterich
|Executive Chairman
|5,000
|$83.16
|$415,800
And Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), the #77 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $120,221,143 worth of SEE, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SEE is detailed in the table below:
SEE — last trade: $49.53 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/05/2022
|Christopher J. Stephens
|Senior VP and CFO
|1,000
|$65.28
|$65,280
|08/03/2022
|Edward L. Doheny II
|President and CEO
|4,500
|$56.95
|$256,274
|08/03/2022
|Sergio A. Pupkin
|Senior Vice President
|1,000
|$57.66
|$57,658
|08/26/2022
|Henry R. Keizer
|Director
|500
|$55.25
|$27,625
|08/31/2022
|Emile Z. Chammas
|SVP & COO
|1,000
|$54.08
|$54,079
