Markets
VBR

Insiders Buy the Holdings of VBR ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), which makes up 0.48% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $213,484,171 worth of CHK, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHK:

CHK — last trade: $102.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/16/2022 Joshua J. Viets EVP & COO 2,450 $84.41 $206,807
06/23/2022 Joshua J. Viets EVP & COO 1,700 $75.19 $127,820
06/24/2022 Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr. President and CEO 3,000 $82.04 $246,126
06/27/2022 Michael Wichterich Executive Chairman 5,000 $83.16 $415,800

And Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), the #77 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $120,221,143 worth of SEE, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SEE is detailed in the table below:

SEE — last trade: $49.53 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/05/2022 Christopher J. Stephens Senior VP and CFO 1,000 $65.28 $65,280
08/03/2022 Edward L. Doheny II President and CEO 4,500 $56.95 $256,274
08/03/2022 Sergio A. Pupkin Senior Vice President 1,000 $57.66 $57,658
08/26/2022 Henry R. Keizer Director 500 $55.25 $27,625
08/31/2022 Emile Z. Chammas SVP & COO 1,000 $54.08 $54,079

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VBRCHKSEE

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular