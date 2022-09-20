Insiders Buy the Holdings of VBR ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), which makes up 0.48% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $213,484,171 worth of CHK, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHK:

CHK — last trade: $102.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/16/2022 Joshua J. Viets EVP & COO 2,450 $84.41 $206,807 06/23/2022 Joshua J. Viets EVP & COO 1,700 $75.19 $127,820 06/24/2022 Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr. President and CEO 3,000 $82.04 $246,126 06/27/2022 Michael Wichterich Executive Chairman 5,000 $83.16 $415,800

And Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), the #77 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $120,221,143 worth of SEE, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SEE is detailed in the table below:

SEE — last trade: $49.53 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/05/2022 Christopher J. Stephens Senior VP and CFO 1,000 $65.28 $65,280 08/03/2022 Edward L. Doheny II President and CEO 4,500 $56.95 $256,274 08/03/2022 Sergio A. Pupkin Senior Vice President 1,000 $57.66 $57,658 08/26/2022 Henry R. Keizer Director 500 $55.25 $27,625 08/31/2022 Emile Z. Chammas SVP & COO 1,000 $54.08 $54,079

