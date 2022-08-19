Insiders Buy the Holdings of VBR ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Joby Aviation Inc (Symbol: JOBY), which makes up 0.04% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,257,341 worth of JOBY, making it the #652 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at JOBY:

JOBY — last trade: $5.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/27/2022 Paul Cahill Sciarra Director 55,137 $5.67 $312,627 05/27/2022 Joeben Bevirt CEO and Chief Architect 55,137 $5.67 $312,627 07/21/2022 Joeben Bevirt CEO and Chief Architect 35,000 $5.53 $193,550

And Fluence Energy Inc - Class A (Symbol: FLNC), the #762 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,322,320 worth of FLNC, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FLNC is detailed in the table below:

FLNC — last trade: $17.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/17/2022 Rebecca Boll SVP and Chief Product Officer 1,438 $14.42 $20,736 02/17/2022 Manuel Perez Dubuc Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $13.10 $130,996 02/18/2022 Herman E. Bulls Director 10,000 $12.54 $125,357 05/26/2022 Herman E. Bulls Director 10,000 $9.62 $96,175 05/31/2022 Cynthia A. Arnold Director 10,000 $10.13 $101,319

