Insiders Buy the Holdings of VBR ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Joby Aviation Inc (Symbol: JOBY), which makes up 0.04% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,257,341 worth of JOBY, making it the #652 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at JOBY:
JOBY — last trade: $5.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/27/2022
|Paul Cahill Sciarra
|Director
|55,137
|$5.67
|$312,627
|05/27/2022
|Joeben Bevirt
|CEO and Chief Architect
|55,137
|$5.67
|$312,627
|07/21/2022
|Joeben Bevirt
|CEO and Chief Architect
|35,000
|$5.53
|$193,550
And Fluence Energy Inc - Class A (Symbol: FLNC), the #762 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,322,320 worth of FLNC, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FLNC is detailed in the table below:
FLNC — last trade: $17.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/17/2022
|Rebecca Boll
|SVP and Chief Product Officer
|1,438
|$14.42
|$20,736
|02/17/2022
|Manuel Perez Dubuc
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$13.10
|$130,996
|02/18/2022
|Herman E. Bulls
|Director
|10,000
|$12.54
|$125,357
|05/26/2022
|Herman E. Bulls
|Director
|10,000
|$9.62
|$96,175
|05/31/2022
|Cynthia A. Arnold
|Director
|10,000
|$10.13
|$101,319
