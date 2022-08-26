Insiders Buy the Holdings of VAW ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) shows an impressive 15.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), which makes up 0.26% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,525,410 worth of MP, making it the #61 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MP:

MP — last trade: $37.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/07/2022 Randall J. Weisenburger Director 30,000 $38.40 $1,152,000 03/11/2022 Elliot Dean Hoops General Counsel and Secretary 4,000 $44.01 $176,040 05/09/2022 Connie K. Duckworth Director 15,200 $38.37 $583,224 06/16/2022 Randall J. Weisenburger Director 30,000 $33.25 $997,500

And Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC), the #88 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,656,908 worth of OEC, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OEC is detailed in the table below:

OEC — last trade: $17.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/24/2022 Corning F. Painter Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $15.19 $607,640 02/24/2022 Mary A. Lindsey Director 10,000 $15.07 $150,690 02/28/2022 Paul E. Huck Director 15,000 $15.79 $236,925 02/28/2022 Kerry A. Galvin Director 6,550 $15.58 $102,039 02/24/2022 Dan F. Smith Director 7,000 $14.85 $103,950 03/04/2022 Dan F. Smith Director 13,000 $15.07 $195,910 05/13/2022 Jeffrey Glajch Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $16.95 $169,514 08/22/2022 Corning F. Painter Chief Executive Officer 30,000 $16.77 $503,124

