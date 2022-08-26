Insiders Buy the Holdings of VAW ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) shows an impressive 15.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), which makes up 0.26% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,525,410 worth of MP, making it the #61 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MP:
MP — last trade: $37.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2022
|Randall J. Weisenburger
|Director
|30,000
|$38.40
|$1,152,000
|03/11/2022
|Elliot Dean Hoops
|General Counsel and Secretary
|4,000
|$44.01
|$176,040
|05/09/2022
|Connie K. Duckworth
|Director
|15,200
|$38.37
|$583,224
|06/16/2022
|Randall J. Weisenburger
|Director
|30,000
|$33.25
|$997,500
And Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC), the #88 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,656,908 worth of OEC, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OEC is detailed in the table below:
OEC — last trade: $17.73 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/24/2022
|Corning F. Painter
|Chief Executive Officer
|40,000
|$15.19
|$607,640
|02/24/2022
|Mary A. Lindsey
|Director
|10,000
|$15.07
|$150,690
|02/28/2022
|Paul E. Huck
|Director
|15,000
|$15.79
|$236,925
|02/28/2022
|Kerry A. Galvin
|Director
|6,550
|$15.58
|$102,039
|02/24/2022
|Dan F. Smith
|Director
|7,000
|$14.85
|$103,950
|03/04/2022
|Dan F. Smith
|Director
|13,000
|$15.07
|$195,910
|05/13/2022
|Jeffrey Glajch
|Chief Financial Officer
|10,000
|$16.95
|$169,514
|08/22/2022
|Corning F. Painter
|Chief Executive Officer
|30,000
|$16.77
|$503,124
