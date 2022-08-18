Insiders Buy the Holdings of VAW ETF

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) shows an impressive 17.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), which makes up 4.99% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $231,302,709 worth of SHW, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SHW:

SHW — last trade: $251.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/24/2022 Allen J. Mistysyn SVP - Finance & CFO 1,000 $253.91 $253,910
02/25/2022 John G. Morikis Chairman, President & CEO 2,000 $259.55 $519,100

And Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP), the #82 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,395,353 worth of CMP, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CMP is detailed in the table below:

CMP — last trade: $43.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/12/2022 Joseph E. Reece Director 5,000 $42.98 $214,890
05/11/2022 Kevin S. Crutchfield President and CEO 2,500 $43.81 $109,525
05/11/2022 Lorin Crenshaw Chief Financial Officer 2,893 $43.20 $124,978
05/13/2022 Amy Yoder Director 250 $42.36 $10,590
05/16/2022 Lori A. Walker Director 600 $43.71 $26,226
06/15/2022 Kevin S. Crutchfield President and CEO 1,330 $37.48 $49,848
06/15/2022 Mary L. Frontczak Chief Legal & Admin. Officer 1,000 $37.03 $37,030
06/16/2022 Joseph E. Reece Director 5,000 $33.41 $167,050
06/16/2022 James D. Standen Chief Commercial Officer 2,000 $32.15 $64,300
06/17/2022 Kevin S. Crutchfield President and CEO 1,450 $34.21 $49,604

