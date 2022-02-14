Insiders Buy the Holdings of VAW ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 0.74% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $37,801,268 worth of CLF, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:
CLF — last trade: $18.92 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/19/2021
|Keith Koci
|EVP & President, CC Services
|10,000
|$21.83
|$218,270
|11/30/2021
|Celso L. Goncalves Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|5,000
|$20.13
|$100,628
|12/01/2021
|Lourenco Goncalves
|Chairman, President & CEO
|50,000
|$19.77
|$988,250
|12/10/2021
|Ralph S. Michael III
|Director
|10,000
|$20.11
|$201,060
|11/29/2021
|Celso L. Goncalves Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|5,000
|$21.18
|$105,895
|12/13/2021
|Robert P. Fisher Jr.
|Director
|5,000
|$19.92
|$99,598
And Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC), the #89 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,755,627 worth of OEC, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OEC is detailed in the table below:
OEC — last trade: $19.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/16/2021
|Corning F. Painter
|Chief Executive Officer
|30,000
|$17.20
|$516,000
|11/10/2021
|Robert G. Hrivnak
|CAO and Interim CFO
|2,500
|$20.07
|$50,166
|11/30/2021
|Corning F. Painter
|Chief Executive Officer
|30,000
|$17.39
|$521,700
