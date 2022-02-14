Insiders Buy the Holdings of VAW ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 0.74% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $37,801,268 worth of CLF, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:

CLF — last trade: $18.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/19/2021 Keith Koci EVP & President, CC Services 10,000 $21.83 $218,270 11/30/2021 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 5,000 $20.13 $100,628 12/01/2021 Lourenco Goncalves Chairman, President & CEO 50,000 $19.77 $988,250 12/10/2021 Ralph S. Michael III Director 10,000 $20.11 $201,060 11/29/2021 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 5,000 $21.18 $105,895 12/13/2021 Robert P. Fisher Jr. Director 5,000 $19.92 $99,598

And Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC), the #89 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,755,627 worth of OEC, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OEC is detailed in the table below:

OEC — last trade: $19.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/16/2021 Corning F. Painter Chief Executive Officer 30,000 $17.20 $516,000 11/10/2021 Robert G. Hrivnak CAO and Interim CFO 2,500 $20.07 $50,166 11/30/2021 Corning F. Painter Chief Executive Officer 30,000 $17.39 $521,700

