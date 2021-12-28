Insiders Buy the Holdings of VAW ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW) shows an impressive 13.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX), which makes up 0.56% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $29,040,016 worth of LPX, making it the #38 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LPX:

LPX — last trade: $78.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/05/2021 Alan Haughie EVP, CFO 12,470 $55.94 $697,556 08/09/2021 Stephen E. Macadam Director 1,850 $56.24 $104,052 11/17/2021 William Bradley Southern Chief Executive Officer 5,350 $67.24 $359,734

And Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC), the #89 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,283,286 worth of OEC, which represents approximately 0.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OEC is detailed in the table below:

OEC — last trade: $18.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/16/2021 Corning F. Painter Chief Executive Officer 30,000 $17.20 $516,000 11/10/2021 Robert G. Hrivnak CAO and Interim CFO 2,500 $20.07 $50,166 11/30/2021 Corning F. Painter Chief Executive Officer 30,000 $17.39 $521,700

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.