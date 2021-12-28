Insiders Buy the Holdings of VAW ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW) shows an impressive 13.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX), which makes up 0.56% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $29,040,016 worth of LPX, making it the #38 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LPX:
LPX — last trade: $78.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2021
|Alan Haughie
|EVP, CFO
|12,470
|$55.94
|$697,556
|08/09/2021
|Stephen E. Macadam
|Director
|1,850
|$56.24
|$104,052
|11/17/2021
|William Bradley Southern
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,350
|$67.24
|$359,734
And Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC), the #89 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,283,286 worth of OEC, which represents approximately 0.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OEC is detailed in the table below:
OEC — last trade: $18.09 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/16/2021
|Corning F. Painter
|Chief Executive Officer
|30,000
|$17.20
|$516,000
|11/10/2021
|Robert G. Hrivnak
|CAO and Interim CFO
|2,500
|$20.07
|$50,166
|11/30/2021
|Corning F. Painter
|Chief Executive Officer
|30,000
|$17.39
|$521,700
