Insiders Buy the Holdings of TOLZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 18.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR), which makes up 0.19% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $264,013 worth of AWR, making it the #57 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AWR:
AWR — last trade: $81.44 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/31/2023
|Thomas A. Eichelberger
|Director
|1,000
|$84.81
|$84,810
|11/09/2023
|Thomas A. Eichelberger
|Director
|1,000
|$77.94
|$77,940
|11/10/2023
|Steven D. Davis
|Director
|1,000
|$77.90
|$77,899
