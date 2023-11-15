News & Insights

Insiders Buy the Holdings of TOLZ ETF

November 15, 2023

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 18.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR), which makes up 0.19% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $264,013 worth of AWR, making it the #57 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AWR:

AWR — last trade: $81.44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/31/2023 Thomas A. Eichelberger Director 1,000 $84.81 $84,810
11/09/2023 Thomas A. Eichelberger Director 1,000 $77.94 $77,940
11/10/2023 Steven D. Davis Director 1,000 $77.90 $77,899

