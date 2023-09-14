News & Insights

Markets
ET

Insiders Buy the Holdings of TOLZ ETF

September 14, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 18.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), which makes up 2.50% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,479,786 worth of ET, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ET:

ET — last trade: $13.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/12/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 500,000 $12.27 $6,135,000
05/15/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 1,000,000 $12.49 $12,490,000
05/23/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 400,000 $12.78 $5,112,000
05/22/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 750,000 $12.79 $9,592,500
05/24/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 350,000 $12.76 $4,466,000
05/30/2023 Bradford D. Whitehurst EVP 10,000 $12.43 $124,334
08/21/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 3,000,000 $12.96 $38,892,500
08/22/2023 Bradford D. Whitehurst EVP 10,000 $13.00 $130,000
09/01/2023 Marshall S. McCrea III Co-CEO 50,000 $13.64 $682,000
09/05/2023 Marshall S. McCrea III Co-CEO 50,000 $13.79 $689,500

And ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), the #19 largest holding among components of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,799,686 worth of OKE, which represents approximately 2.01% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OKE is detailed in the table below:

OKE — last trade: $67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/28/2023 Brian L. Derksen Director 4,900 $59.59 $291,989
06/29/2023 Pierce Norton President & CEO 24,607 $60.96 $1,500,018

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Mega Mergers
 SBTX Historical Stock Prices
 GNOG shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ET
OKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.