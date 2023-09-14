Insiders Buy the Holdings of TOLZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 18.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), which makes up 2.50% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,479,786 worth of ET, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ET:
ET — last trade: $13.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2023
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|500,000
|$12.27
|$6,135,000
|05/15/2023
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|1,000,000
|$12.49
|$12,490,000
|05/23/2023
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|400,000
|$12.78
|$5,112,000
|05/22/2023
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|750,000
|$12.79
|$9,592,500
|05/24/2023
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|350,000
|$12.76
|$4,466,000
|05/30/2023
|Bradford D. Whitehurst
|EVP
|10,000
|$12.43
|$124,334
|08/21/2023
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|3,000,000
|$12.96
|$38,892,500
|08/22/2023
|Bradford D. Whitehurst
|EVP
|10,000
|$13.00
|$130,000
|09/01/2023
|Marshall S. McCrea III
|Co-CEO
|50,000
|$13.64
|$682,000
|09/05/2023
|Marshall S. McCrea III
|Co-CEO
|50,000
|$13.79
|$689,500
And ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), the #19 largest holding among components of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,799,686 worth of OKE, which represents approximately 2.01% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OKE is detailed in the table below:
OKE — last trade: $67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/28/2023
|Brian L. Derksen
|Director
|4,900
|$59.59
|$291,989
|06/29/2023
|Pierce Norton
|President & CEO
|24,607
|$60.96
|$1,500,018
