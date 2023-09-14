Insiders Buy the Holdings of TOLZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 18.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), which makes up 2.50% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,479,786 worth of ET, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ET:

ET — last trade: $13.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/12/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 500,000 $12.27 $6,135,000 05/15/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 1,000,000 $12.49 $12,490,000 05/23/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 400,000 $12.78 $5,112,000 05/22/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 750,000 $12.79 $9,592,500 05/24/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 350,000 $12.76 $4,466,000 05/30/2023 Bradford D. Whitehurst EVP 10,000 $12.43 $124,334 08/21/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 3,000,000 $12.96 $38,892,500 08/22/2023 Bradford D. Whitehurst EVP 10,000 $13.00 $130,000 09/01/2023 Marshall S. McCrea III Co-CEO 50,000 $13.64 $682,000 09/05/2023 Marshall S. McCrea III Co-CEO 50,000 $13.79 $689,500

And ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), the #19 largest holding among components of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,799,686 worth of OKE, which represents approximately 2.01% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OKE is detailed in the table below:

OKE — last trade: $67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/28/2023 Brian L. Derksen Director 4,900 $59.59 $291,989 06/29/2023 Pierce Norton President & CEO 24,607 $60.96 $1,500,018

