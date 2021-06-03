Insiders Buy the Holdings of TOLZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 13.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP), which makes up 0.18% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $314,079 worth of PSXP, making it the #55 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSXP:

PSXP — last trade: $41.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/20/2021 Phillip David Bairrington Director 1,445 $30.06 $43,437 01/20/2021 Mark Haney Director 1,445 $30.05 $43,422

