Insiders Buy the Holdings of TOLZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI), which makes up 5.78% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,177,611 worth of CCI, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CCI:
CCI — last trade: $188.20 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/10/2020
|J. Landis Martin
|Director
|1,200
|$157.11
|$188,534
|02/01/2021
|Kevin A. Stephens
|Director
|2,000
|$164.15
|$328,310
|02/09/2021
|Matthew Thornton III
|Director
|1,500
|$163.03
|$244,548
|03/01/2021
|J. Landis Martin
|Director
|7,765
|$158.10
|$1,227,642
|03/15/2021
|J. Landis Martin
|Director
|1,180
|$160.99
|$189,971
|05/14/2021
|Kevin A. Stephens
|Director
|310
|$181.53
|$56,273
