Insiders Buy the Holdings of TOLZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI), which makes up 5.78% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,177,611 worth of CCI, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CCI:

CCI — last trade: $188.20 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/10/2020 J. Landis Martin Director 1,200 $157.11 $188,534 02/01/2021 Kevin A. Stephens Director 2,000 $164.15 $328,310 02/09/2021 Matthew Thornton III Director 1,500 $163.03 $244,548 03/01/2021 J. Landis Martin Director 7,765 $158.10 $1,227,642 03/15/2021 J. Landis Martin Director 1,180 $160.99 $189,971 05/14/2021 Kevin A. Stephens Director 310 $181.53 $56,273

