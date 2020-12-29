Markets
EPD

Insiders Buy the Holdings of TOLZ ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 2.43% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,443,717 worth of EPD, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:

EPD — last trade: $19.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/21/2020 Graham W. Bacon Executive Vice President & COO 7,500 $17.80 $133,500
08/26/2020 Graham W. Bacon Executive Vice President & COO 10,000 $17.50 $175,000
09/08/2020 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $17.03 $170,290
11/16/2020 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 1,880 $19.05 $35,812
11/18/2020 John R. Rutherford Director 4,000 $19.22 $76,880
12/03/2020 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 5,025 $20.07 $100,837

And Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO), the #29 largest holding among components of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,380,899 worth of ATO, which represents approximately 0.97% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ATO is detailed in the table below:

ATO — last trade: $93.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/18/2020 Richard A. Sampson Director 500 $103.00 $51,500
08/26/2020 Frank H. Yoho Director 1,500 $99.48 $149,220

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EPD ATO

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular