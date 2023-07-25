Insiders Buy the Holdings of TOLZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ) shows an impressive 17.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), which makes up 7.54% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,879,671 worth of DG, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DG:

DG — last trade: $167.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/24/2023 Timothy I. McGuire Director 3,550 $202.00 $717,088 06/05/2023 Ana Maria Chadwick Director 120 $159.25 $19,111 06/06/2023 Jeffery Owen Chief Executive Officer 1,500 $157.86 $236,792 06/08/2023 Michael M. Calbert Director 8,500 $155.38 $1,320,763

