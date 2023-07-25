Insiders Buy the Holdings of TOLZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ) shows an impressive 17.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), which makes up 7.54% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,879,671 worth of DG, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DG:
DG — last trade: $167.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/24/2023
|Timothy I. McGuire
|Director
|3,550
|$202.00
|$717,088
|06/05/2023
|Ana Maria Chadwick
|Director
|120
|$159.25
|$19,111
|06/06/2023
|Jeffery Owen
|Chief Executive Officer
|1,500
|$157.86
|$236,792
|06/08/2023
|Michael M. Calbert
|Director
|8,500
|$155.38
|$1,320,763
