Insiders Buy the Holdings of TOLZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
APA Corp (Symbol: APA), which makes up 3.95% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,778,006 worth of APA, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APA:
APA — last trade: $42.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/24/2022
|Stephen J. Riney
|Executive Vice Pres & CFO
|6,300
|$31.47
|$198,258
|02/25/2022
|Chansoo Joung
|Director
|40,000
|$32.92
|$1,316,992
And Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), the #12 largest holding among components of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,749,424 worth of EPD, which represents approximately 2.56% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EPD is detailed in the table below:
EPD — last trade: $26.46 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/16/2021
|John R. Rutherford
|Director
|10,000
|$22.86
|$228,632
|12/28/2021
|Carin Marcy Barth
|Director
|5,000
|$21.60
|$108,000
|02/02/2022
|John R. Rutherford
|Director
|10,000
|$23.72
|$237,205
|02/18/2022
|John R. Rutherford
|Director
|15,000
|$23.76
|$356,415
|05/12/2022
|John R. Rutherford
|Director
|10,000
|$25.74
|$257,384
