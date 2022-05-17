Insiders Buy the Holdings of TOLZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

APA Corp (Symbol: APA), which makes up 3.95% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,778,006 worth of APA, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APA:

APA — last trade: $42.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/24/2022 Stephen J. Riney Executive Vice Pres & CFO 6,300 $31.47 $198,258 02/25/2022 Chansoo Joung Director 40,000 $32.92 $1,316,992

And Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), the #12 largest holding among components of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,749,424 worth of EPD, which represents approximately 2.56% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EPD is detailed in the table below:

EPD — last trade: $26.46 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/16/2021 John R. Rutherford Director 10,000 $22.86 $228,632 12/28/2021 Carin Marcy Barth Director 5,000 $21.60 $108,000 02/02/2022 John R. Rutherford Director 10,000 $23.72 $237,205 02/18/2022 John R. Rutherford Director 15,000 $23.76 $356,415 05/12/2022 John R. Rutherford Director 10,000 $25.74 $257,384

