Insiders Buy the Holdings of TOLZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), which makes up 2.34% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,651,403 worth of KMI, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMI:

KMI — last trade: $19.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/08/2021 Robert F. Vagt Director 6,000 $16.34 $98,016 12/08/2021 Deborah Macdonald Director 10,000 $16.24 $162,400 12/08/2021 Gary Hultquist Director 13,000 $16.27 $211,497

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.