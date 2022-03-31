Insiders Buy the Holdings of TOLZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), which makes up 2.34% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,651,403 worth of KMI, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMI:
KMI — last trade: $19.09 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/08/2021
|Robert F. Vagt
|Director
|6,000
|$16.34
|$98,016
|12/08/2021
|Deborah Macdonald
|Director
|10,000
|$16.24
|$162,400
|12/08/2021
|Gary Hultquist
|Director
|13,000
|$16.27
|$211,497
