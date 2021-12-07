Insiders Buy the Holdings of TOLZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI), which makes up 4.91% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,732,967 worth of CCI, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CCI:
CCI — last trade: $187.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/26/2021
|J. Landis Martin
|Director
|11,200
|$191.51
|$2,144,858
|10/27/2021
|Kevin A. Stephens
|Director
|1,110
|$178.66
|$198,310
And Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), the #24 largest holding among components of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,526,184 worth of ET, which represents approximately 1.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ET is detailed in the table below:
ET — last trade: $8.18 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2021
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|1,089,828
|$9.17
|$9,993,723
|08/09/2021
|Bradford D. Whitehurst
|CFO
|5,000
|$9.21
|$46,025
|08/06/2021
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|949,542
|$9.35
|$8,878,218
|08/10/2021
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|960,630
|$9.41
|$9,039,528
|08/19/2021
|Bradford D. Whitehurst
|CFO
|6,000
|$8.78
|$52,650
|08/19/2021
|Ray W. Washburne
|Director
|100,000
|$8.90
|$889,900
|09/15/2021
|Richard D. Brannon
|Director
|24,500
|$9.33
|$228,585
|09/17/2021
|Richard D. Brannon
|Director
|44,000
|$9.18
|$403,880
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.