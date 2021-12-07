Insiders Buy the Holdings of TOLZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI), which makes up 4.91% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,732,967 worth of CCI, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CCI:

CCI — last trade: $187.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/26/2021 J. Landis Martin Director 11,200 $191.51 $2,144,858 10/27/2021 Kevin A. Stephens Director 1,110 $178.66 $198,310

And Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), the #24 largest holding among components of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,526,184 worth of ET, which represents approximately 1.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ET is detailed in the table below:

ET — last trade: $8.18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/09/2021 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 1,089,828 $9.17 $9,993,723 08/09/2021 Bradford D. Whitehurst CFO 5,000 $9.21 $46,025 08/06/2021 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 949,542 $9.35 $8,878,218 08/10/2021 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 960,630 $9.41 $9,039,528 08/19/2021 Bradford D. Whitehurst CFO 6,000 $8.78 $52,650 08/19/2021 Ray W. Washburne Director 100,000 $8.90 $889,900 09/15/2021 Richard D. Brannon Director 24,500 $9.33 $228,585 09/17/2021 Richard D. Brannon Director 44,000 $9.18 $403,880

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.