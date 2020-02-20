Markets
LHX

Insiders Buy the Holdings of TDIV ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX), which makes up 1.05% of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,589,770 worth of LHX, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LHX:

LHX — last trade: $225.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/03/2019 Thomas A. Dattilo Director 1,000 $209.19 $209,190
09/10/2019 Thomas A. Dattilo Director 1,000 $200.80 $200,800
09/10/2019 Sallie B. Bailey Director 700 $200.00 $140,000

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LHX

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular