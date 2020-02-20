Insiders Buy the Holdings of TDIV ETF

L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX), which makes up 1.05% of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,589,770 worth of LHX, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LHX:

LHX — last trade: $225.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/03/2019 Thomas A. Dattilo Director 1,000 $209.19 $209,190 09/10/2019 Thomas A. Dattilo Director 1,000 $200.80 $200,800 09/10/2019 Sallie B. Bailey Director 700 $200.00 $140,000

