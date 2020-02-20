Insiders Buy the Holdings of TDIV ETF

L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX), which makes up 1.05% of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,589,770 worth of LHX, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LHX:
LHX — last trade: $225.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/03/2019
|Thomas A. Dattilo
|Director
|1,000
|$209.19
|$209,190
|09/10/2019
|Thomas A. Dattilo
|Director
|1,000
|$200.80
|$200,800
|09/10/2019
|Sallie B. Bailey
|Director
|700
|$200.00
|$140,000
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.