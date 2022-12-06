Insiders Buy the Holdings of TDIV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (Symbol: TDIV) shows an impressive 15.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO), which makes up 0.29% of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (Symbol: TDIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,846,026 worth of CABO, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CABO:
CABO — last trade: $729 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/24/2022
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Director
|50
|$1225.00
|$61,250
|08/29/2022
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Director
|500
|$1177.75
|$588,875
|09/06/2022
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Director
|500
|$1106.44
|$553,220
|09/12/2022
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Director
|500
|$1094.74
|$547,370
|09/23/2022
|Brad D. Brian
|Director
|50
|$951.11
|$47,556
|11/09/2022
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Director
|10,000
|$656.86
|$6,568,601
|11/14/2022
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Director
|5,000
|$714.72
|$3,573,598
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.