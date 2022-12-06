Insiders Buy the Holdings of TDIV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (Symbol: TDIV) shows an impressive 15.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO), which makes up 0.29% of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (Symbol: TDIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,846,026 worth of CABO, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CABO:

CABO — last trade: $729 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/24/2022 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Director 50 $1225.00 $61,250 08/29/2022 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Director 500 $1177.75 $588,875 09/06/2022 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Director 500 $1106.44 $553,220 09/12/2022 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Director 500 $1094.74 $547,370 09/23/2022 Brad D. Brian Director 50 $951.11 $47,556 11/09/2022 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Director 10,000 $656.86 $6,568,601 11/14/2022 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Director 5,000 $714.72 $3,573,598

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling

 ETFs Holding BUD

 OXGN Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.