Markets
TDIV

Insiders Buy the Holdings of TDIV ETF

December 06, 2022 — 09:49 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (Symbol: TDIV) shows an impressive 15.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO), which makes up 0.29% of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (Symbol: TDIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,846,026 worth of CABO, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CABO:

CABO — last trade: $729 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/24/2022 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Director 50 $1225.00 $61,250
08/29/2022 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Director 500 $1177.75 $588,875
09/06/2022 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Director 500 $1106.44 $553,220
09/12/2022 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Director 500 $1094.74 $547,370
09/23/2022 Brad D. Brian Director 50 $951.11 $47,556
11/09/2022 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Director 10,000 $656.86 $6,568,601
11/14/2022 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Director 5,000 $714.72 $3,573,598

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling
 ETFs Holding BUD
 OXGN Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TDIV
CABO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.