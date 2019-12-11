Insiders Buy the Holdings of TAN ETF

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), which makes up 7.14% of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $29,001,951 worth of ENPH, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ENPH:
ENPH — last trade: $24.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/21/2019
|Eric Branderiz
|VP & Chief Financial Officer
|10,000
|$17.70
|$176,994
|11/21/2019
|Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman
|President & CEO
|10,000
|$17.69
|$176,918
