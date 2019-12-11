Insiders Buy the Holdings of TAN ETF

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), which makes up 7.14% of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $29,001,951 worth of ENPH, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ENPH:

ENPH — last trade: $24.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/21/2019 Eric Branderiz VP & Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $17.70 $176,994 11/21/2019 Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman President & CEO 10,000 $17.69 $176,918

