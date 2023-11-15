Insiders Buy the Holdings of TAN ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), which makes up 7.03% of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $82,124,164 worth of SEDG, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SEDG:
SEDG — last trade: $79.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2023
|Ronen Faier
|Chief Financial Officer
|875
|$180.10
|$157,588
|11/09/2023
|Marcel Gani
|Director
|5,000
|$73.49
|$367,450
|11/09/2023
|More Avery
|Director
|15,300
|$70.96
|$1,085,632
