Insiders Buy the Holdings of TAN ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), which makes up 7.03% of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $82,124,164 worth of SEDG, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SEDG:

SEDG — last trade: $79.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/09/2023 Ronen Faier Chief Financial Officer 875 $180.10 $157,588 11/09/2023 Marcel Gani Director 5,000 $73.49 $367,450 11/09/2023 More Avery Director 15,300 $70.96 $1,085,632

