Insiders Buy the Holdings of TAN ETF

August 10, 2023 — 10:42 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) shows an impressive 14.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA), which makes up 2.44% of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $43,983,560 worth of NOVA, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NOVA:

NOVA — last trade: $16.46 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/28/2023 William J. Berger See Remarks 400 $12.67 $5,068
03/31/2023 William J. Berger See Remarks 600 $15.58 $9,348
05/19/2023 Akbar Mohamed Director 10,000 $14.37 $143,700

