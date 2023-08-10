Insiders Buy the Holdings of TAN ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) shows an impressive 14.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA), which makes up 2.44% of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $43,983,560 worth of NOVA, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NOVA:
NOVA — last trade: $16.46 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/28/2023
|William J. Berger
|See Remarks
|400
|$12.67
|$5,068
|03/31/2023
|William J. Berger
|See Remarks
|600
|$15.58
|$9,348
|05/19/2023
|Akbar Mohamed
|Director
|10,000
|$14.37
|$143,700
