Insiders Buy the Holdings of SPHQ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500— Quality ETF (Symbol: SPHQ) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), which makes up 0.37% of the Invesco S&P 500— Quality ETF (Symbol: SPHQ), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,138,332 worth of FAST, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FAST:

FAST — last trade: $46.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/10/2020 Michael J. Ancius Director 550 $44.83 $24,656
10/19/2020 Hsenghung Sam Hsu Director 2,000 $44.75 $89,500
10/21/2020 Michael J. Ancius Director 550 $44.30 $24,365
01/21/2021 Michael J. Ancius Director 600 $48.41 $29,049
01/25/2021 Michael J. Ancius Director 770 $47.50 $36,575
01/28/2021 Stephen L. Eastman Director 1,000 $48.29 $48,290
02/01/2021 Daniel L. Johnson Director 1,080 $46.50 $50,220
02/05/2021 Michael John Dolan Director 2,500 $47.31 $118,275
02/04/2021 Michael J. Ancius Director 1,500 $46.23 $69,339

And NVR Inc. (Symbol: NVR), the #77 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P 500— Quality ETF (Symbol: SPHQ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,674,694 worth of NVR, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NVR is detailed in the table below:

NVR — last trade: $4656.03 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/23/2020 Alexandra A. Jung Director 30 $4211.37 $126,341
10/28/2020 Matthew B. Kelpy VP, Chief Accounting Officer 17 $3919.98 $66,640

