Insiders Buy the Holdings of SPHQ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500— Quality ETF (Symbol: SPHQ) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), which makes up 0.37% of the Invesco S&P 500— Quality ETF (Symbol: SPHQ), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,138,332 worth of FAST, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FAST:
FAST — last trade: $46.32 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/10/2020
|Michael J. Ancius
|Director
|550
|$44.83
|$24,656
|10/19/2020
|Hsenghung Sam Hsu
|Director
|2,000
|$44.75
|$89,500
|10/21/2020
|Michael J. Ancius
|Director
|550
|$44.30
|$24,365
|01/21/2021
|Michael J. Ancius
|Director
|600
|$48.41
|$29,049
|01/25/2021
|Michael J. Ancius
|Director
|770
|$47.50
|$36,575
|01/28/2021
|Stephen L. Eastman
|Director
|1,000
|$48.29
|$48,290
|02/01/2021
|Daniel L. Johnson
|Director
|1,080
|$46.50
|$50,220
|02/05/2021
|Michael John Dolan
|Director
|2,500
|$47.31
|$118,275
|02/04/2021
|Michael J. Ancius
|Director
|1,500
|$46.23
|$69,339
And NVR Inc. (Symbol: NVR), the #77 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P 500— Quality ETF (Symbol: SPHQ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,674,694 worth of NVR, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NVR is detailed in the table below:
NVR — last trade: $4656.03 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/23/2020
|Alexandra A. Jung
|Director
|30
|$4211.37
|$126,341
|10/28/2020
|Matthew B. Kelpy
|VP, Chief Accounting Officer
|17
|$3919.98
|$66,640
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.