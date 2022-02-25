Insiders Buy the Holdings of RZV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600— Pure Value ETF (RZV) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Stonex Group Inc (Symbol: SNEX), which makes up 1.17% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600— Pure Value ETF (RZV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,342,053 worth of SNEX, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SNEX:

SNEX — last trade: $76.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/03/2021 Dhamu R. Thamodaran Director 5,000 $61.25 $306,250 12/09/2021 Dhamu R. Thamodaran Director 5,000 $63.05 $315,250 12/02/2021 Diego Rotsztain Chief Governance/Legal Officer 1,214 $62.02 $75,294 12/06/2021 Glenn Henry Stevens 2,500 $64.02 $160,052 12/10/2021 Glenn Henry Stevens 2,500 $59.92 $149,789 12/20/2021 Diego Rotsztain Chief Governance/Legal Officer 877 $57.00 $49,989 12/20/2021 Glenn Henry Stevens 1,500 $57.48 $86,217 12/22/2021 Abigail H. Perkins Chief Information Officer 1,250 $59.30 $74,124

And ScanSource, Inc. (Symbol: SCSC), the #25 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600— Pure Value ETF (RZV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,649,934 worth of SCSC, which represents approximately 0.93% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SCSC is detailed in the table below:

SCSC — last trade: $30.68 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/12/2021 Peter C. Browning Director 1,390 $36.03 $50,082 11/12/2021 Charles Alexander Mathis Director 1,200 $35.88 $43,056

