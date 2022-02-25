Insiders Buy the Holdings of RZV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600— Pure Value ETF (RZV) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Stonex Group Inc (Symbol: SNEX), which makes up 1.17% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600— Pure Value ETF (RZV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,342,053 worth of SNEX, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SNEX:
SNEX — last trade: $76.48 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/03/2021
|Dhamu R. Thamodaran
|Director
|5,000
|$61.25
|$306,250
|12/09/2021
|Dhamu R. Thamodaran
|Director
|5,000
|$63.05
|$315,250
|12/02/2021
|Diego Rotsztain
|Chief Governance/Legal Officer
|1,214
|$62.02
|$75,294
|12/06/2021
|Glenn Henry Stevens
|2,500
|$64.02
|$160,052
|12/10/2021
|Glenn Henry Stevens
|2,500
|$59.92
|$149,789
|12/20/2021
|Diego Rotsztain
|Chief Governance/Legal Officer
|877
|$57.00
|$49,989
|12/20/2021
|Glenn Henry Stevens
|1,500
|$57.48
|$86,217
|12/22/2021
|Abigail H. Perkins
|Chief Information Officer
|1,250
|$59.30
|$74,124
And ScanSource, Inc. (Symbol: SCSC), the #25 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600— Pure Value ETF (RZV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,649,934 worth of SCSC, which represents approximately 0.93% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SCSC is detailed in the table below:
SCSC — last trade: $30.68 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/12/2021
|Peter C. Browning
|Director
|1,390
|$36.03
|$50,082
|11/12/2021
|Charles Alexander Mathis
|Director
|1,200
|$35.88
|$43,056
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.