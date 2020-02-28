Insiders Buy the Holdings of RYE ETF

Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR), which makes up 3.09% of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Energy ETF (Symbol: RYE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,950,904 worth of BKR, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BKR:
BKR — last trade: $16.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/26/2020
|Brian Worrell
|Chief Financial Officer
|3,000
|$18.05
|$54,151
|02/26/2020
|Lorenzo Simonelli
|Chairman, President and CEO
|11,254
|$17.74
|$199,673
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.