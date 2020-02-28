Insiders Buy the Holdings of RYE ETF

Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR), which makes up 3.09% of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Energy ETF (Symbol: RYE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,950,904 worth of BKR, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BKR:

BKR — last trade: $16.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/26/2020 Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $18.05 $54,151 02/26/2020 Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President and CEO 11,254 $17.74 $199,673

